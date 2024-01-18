The 2024 NFL Divisional Round will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Out of the eight teams remaining in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, seven were division winners in 2023. The Green Bay Packers were the only team to go on the road and come up with a win last week and thus are the only wild-card team remaining in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay won as a seven-point underdog in Dallas last week, but is now a 9.5-point underdog in San Francisco according to the latest 2024 Divisional Round NFL odds.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over the Texans, the Lions are 6.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers and the Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Divisional Round lines. All four home teams are favored, but does that mean you should go chalk as you put together your 2024 Divisional Round NFL parlay picks or is there a better route to go for your NFL bets? Before you make any 2024 Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) cover on the road against the Detroit Lions. This is a rematch of a Week 6 matchup that the Lions won 20-6 but the Buccaneers proved just last week that they're not the same team as the one that got off to a 4-7 start.

Tampa Bay also lost 25-11 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and were outgained by 298 yards in that contest but the Bucs hammered the Eagles 32-9 during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Now they'll look for retribution again when they visit the Lions, who are coming off their first playoff victory in 32 years.

However, the Lions were actually outgained by 91 yards in their 24-23 win over the Rams and Matthew Stafford gave the Detroit secondary issues, throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions ranked 27th in the NFL in pass defense this season and Baker Mayfield just torched the Eagles for 337 yards and three touchdowns last week. That's a big reason why the model has the Bucs covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

