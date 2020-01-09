Divisional round playoff odds, predictions: Ravens, Chiefs on collision course for AFC Championship

Each wild-card matchup last week held surprises, and I expect this weekend to be another incredible slate of games. The Houston Texans overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans upset the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings took down the Saints in New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles gave the Seattle Seahawks a game even without Carson Wentz.

It's beneficial for last week's winners to get some playoff experience before taking on the teams that earned a first-round bye, but these clubs earned the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for a reason. It's rare that we see more than one upset in the divisional round, but a few teams may give these higher seeds a run for their money.

We went 2-2 last week when it came to my picks -- which I'm perfectly fine with considering no one outside of Minneapolis had the Vikings upsetting the Saints! The stakes are higher than ever this week. Let's jump on in to the second edition of my postseason picks.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: 49ers -7

The Vikings made a statement in the wild-card round, upsetting the Saints in New Orleans. Cousins finally acquired that elusive postseason victory, Dalvin Cook ran wild and the defense was outstanding. Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen combined for eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, and safety Harrison Smith led the team in tackles while his running mate, Anthony Harris, picked off Brees once. The Vikings look like a candidate to make a deep postseason run, but the 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC for a reason. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 3,978 yards this season -- the most passing yards a 49ers quarterback has recorded since Jeff Garcia went for 4,278 in 2000. He has some incredible weapons in George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, and also has a couple of great running backs in Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert. Seven points seems like a large spread to me, and I was very impressed with what I saw from Minnesota last weekend. I'll take the 49ers to win but not to cover the point spread.

The pick: 49ers 27-24 over Vikings

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Point spread: Ravens -9.5

I called the Titans upsetting the Patriots last week, so I hope you put it all on the money line like I recommended. When it comes to Tennessee's matchup this week, I'm much less confident. When these teams have faced off in the postseason, the road team has won every time. Additionally, the No. 1 seed has lost two out of three times. I don't think that will happen again this Saturday, however. The Patriots knew that the Titans were going to run the ball with Derrick Henry, but I don't think they realized he was going to tote the rock 34 times while Ryan Tannehill was going to throw only 15 times. The Ravens understand that the Titans are going to try to replicate what they did last week, which gives them somewhat of an advantage in my mind. Henry is still going to rush for over 100 yards, but the Ravens have a much more potent offense than the Patriots. Lamar Jackson passed for more touchdowns than any other quarterback and led the No. 1 rushing attack in the league. The Ravens haven't lost since September, and have won eight of their last 12 games by double digits. Jackson and the offense had a couple weeks off to rest, and they are going to want to make a statement in this game. I'm going to take Baltimore by double digits.

The pick: Ravens 31-21 over Titans

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Deshaun Watson orchestrated an incredible comeback against the Bills last week, but the Texans get one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the divisional round. The Chiefs have won their last six games and are motivated to make it to the Super Bowl after losing in overtime last year in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in consecutive seasons in franchise history, and he has some incredible weapons in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The Texans and Chiefs faced off in Week 6, and Houston actually pulled off a seven-point victory in Arrowhead. Watson didn't have an incredible game through the air but rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Carlos Hyde played a big role in the victory, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. While the Texans managed a road victory earlier this season, I expect the Chiefs to flip the script on Sunday. Kansas City has looked like one of the better teams in the league over the past few months, which is why I'm taking them to cover the large 9.5-point spread this weekend.

The pick: Chiefs 35-24 over Texans

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Packers -4

The Seahawks and Packers have played in three great postseason games since 2003, and I'm expecting another classic to take place on Sunday. It's tough to get a read on this matchup, however. The Seahawks went 11-5 and have a Super Bowl champion head coach, but are shorthanded and struggled against the Eagles with Josh McCown under center. The Packers went 13-3 in the regular season, but Matt LaFleur is coaching his first game in the playoffs and the offense has struggled at times. Green Bay averaged a pedestrian 345.5 yards of total offense per game in the regular season, which ranked No. 18 in the league. Additionally, the Packers averaged just 233.3 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 17 in the league. The star on offense for Green Bay has been running back Aaron Jones, who tied for the league lead in both scrimmage touchdowns (19) and rushing touchdowns (16). He was one of just three running backs with six games where he scored two or more touchdowns, and he has recorded seven touchdowns in his past four games at home. Expect him to get plenty of touches this weekend. The Packers' defense was a pleasant surprise as well, as Za'Darius Smith recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks and Preston Smith recorded 12 sacks. Expect both to attack Russell Wilson all game long. I expect this to be a close matchup, but I'll take the Packers to cover.

The pick: Packers 28-21 over Seahawks