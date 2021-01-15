The 2021 NFL Playoffs are down to the final eight teams and Divisional Round action will begin on Saturday with Packers vs. Rams at 4:35 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is favored by 6.5, while Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook, but that's far from the only way to bet on Saturday's games. There are dozens of NFL player props listed for Rams vs. Packers and Ravens vs. Bills, but figuring out which NFL prop odds provide the best value can be tricky.

Davante Adams had seven 100-yard games this season and his over-under for receiving yards is listed at 76.5 in the latest Divisional Round NFL prop lines. However, Adams also had seven games where he failed to crack 70 yards and he'll be seeing a lot of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Saturday, so anybody playing that Divisional Round player prop will have a tough decision to make.

Top NFL player prop bets for Saturday's NFL Divisional Round games

The model is projecting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to go well under 295.5 passing yards (-115), predicting that he falls more than 50 yards short on average. After entering the season with people legitimately questioning whether or not he was the long-term answer at quarterback for the Bills, Allen completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

But while Allen threw for 324 yards in a win over the Colts during Wild Card Weekend, he'll have his work cut out to get to 295.5 against a good Ravens defense. Baltimore has only allowed one 300-yard passer in its last 13 games and the Ravens offense could also factor in to keeping Allen from reaching 296 yards. Baltimore averages 31:30 in time of possession this season and its dominant running game could shorten the game dramatically for Allen, limiting his throwing opportunities.

The model is also high on Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers to go over 71.5 rushing yards, giving him 102 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations. Over the final month of the regular season, the rookie running back established himself as the clear No. 1 option in the Rams backfield.

Akers carried the ball 86 times for 340 yards in those final four games and then carried that into Wild Card Weekend where he rushed for 131 yards on 28 carries. Now Akers will take on a Green Bay defense that allowed 4.5 yards per carry (21st in the NFL) during the regular season and allowed five runners to rush for at least 72 yards in its last 10 games.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Saturday's Divisional Round games

