Bears receiver DJ Moore was hospitalized overnight following Monday night's 25-24 win over the Commanders. Bears coach Ben Johnson is expected to provide further information on Moore's status on Tuesday afternoon.

Moore left the stadium in an ambulance after the game for precautionary medical evaluation. He was initially inside the locker room with the rest of his teammates following the Bears' last-second win over the Commanders. The Bears did not disclose what he was being evaluated for.

During the game, Moore caught three passes for 42 yards and had two runs for 10 yards. He appeared to be in some discomfort after taking a hit to his midsection during the first half.

Moore, 28, is in his third season with the Bears, who acquired him via a trade with the Panthers in March 2023. A former first-round pick, Moore has enjoyed a solid career in the NFL. He's had four seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards that includes a career-best 1,364 yards in 2023, his first season with the Bears.

Through five games, Moore has 19 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown for the Bears, who are now 3-2 after an 0-2 start.