Give Packers running back Aaron Jones credit for racing Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill, after all, ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard-dash during his college pro day. Jones, who ran a 4.56 in the 40 during the 2017 NFL combine, was unable to stay with Hill during a recent race.

Hill's win over Jones caught the attention of Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who in May ran the 100-meter dash in 10.36 seconds at the USATF Golden Games.

"Get at me next offseason," Metcalf said to Hill via Twitter.

Metcalf may have the edge if he challenges Hill to a race in the 100 meters. Hill, however, would appear to have the advantage in the 40, as Metcalf was timed at 4.33 seconds in the 40 during his NFL combine. Metcalf was clocked at 22.64 mph during his chase-down tackle of Budda Baker during Seattle's Week 7 loss in Arizona.

"I was running, and next thing you know, I see big 14 coming after me," Baker said after the game. "He got me. That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life."

Hill has also parlayed his speed into gridiron glory. In the Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Buccaneers last season, Hill used his speed to catch 13 passes for 269 yards while scoring touchdowns of 20, 44 and 75 yards.

"I don't think it was necessarily [about] a matchup," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Hill's performance, via ESPN. "It was man coverage with no one over the top. We don't get that a lot, especially with [Hill] and his ability, and whenever we do, we try to take advantage of it.''

Assuming Hill accepts Metcalf's offer, NFL fans can look forward to watching two of the league's fastest players square off next offseason.