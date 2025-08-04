It's safe to say that DK Metcalf is among those impressed by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the first two weeks of training camp. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver recently gave the unit some high praise as the Steelers enter their third week of camp.

"Man, you don't want my opinion because I think they are the best defense I've ever seen," Metcalf said during an interview with NFL Network. "They're some dogs on the field and I tip my hat to them because they come to work every day. We don't have any choice but to get better."

Pittsburgh's defense largely out-played its offense during the first two weeks of training camp. One of the biggest takeaways from the Steelers' defense has been all the new faces on that side of the ball and how they have been deployed by coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Specifically, the Steelers' secondary has been interesting to watch as it has three potential new starters in six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey and two-time Super Bowl champion Juan Thornhill. During the first two weeks of camp, the Steelers employed Ramsey at free safety when they were in their base defense but moved him to the slot in nickel packages with Thornhill replacing him at free safety. Ramsey, who also saw time at outside corner, made an impressive interception off of an Aaron Rodgers pass during the third day of training camp.

Pittsburgh's defense also includes fellow newcomers in defensive backs Chuck Clark and Brandin Echols, rookie outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, rookie nose tackle Yahya Black and rookie first round pick Derrick Harmon, who is slated to start alongside seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward on the defensive line.

Of course, the Steelers' defense also includes a formidable group of starting linebackers, led by former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who recently signed a three-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Watt's training camp has been notable as the Steelers are moving around more in an effort to make it more difficult for opposing offense to game plan around him.

All of these changes on defense is part of a concerned effort by Tomlin and Steelers general manager Omar Khan to improve a defense that wilted during the final five games of the 2024 season. The low point during that span was when the Steelers' defense yielded 299 rushing yards in their wild-card playoff loss to the Ravens.

After the season, Khan and company set out to specifically improve the Steelers' run defense and communication on the back end. Based on Metcalf's quote and what was observed during the first two weeks of training camp, it's safe to say that Pittsburgh's brass achieved both of their objectives.

While they look good against their own offense, the real test for the Steelers' defense begins in Week 1, when Pittsburgh goes up against the New York Jets and Justin Fields, who went 4-2 last season as the Steelers' starting quarterback.