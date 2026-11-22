DK Metcalf's forgettable 2026 season hit a new low during Sunday's game between the Steelers and Eagles.

Metcalf was ejected from the game after he appeared to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye in the third quarter. It was Metcalf's second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game, which led to his ejection. His first unnecessary roughness penalty occurred early in the third quarter after he got into a shoving match with the Eagles' defense.

Metcalf appeared to be frustrated with the Eagles' physicality downfield. Philadelphia's secondary blanketed him on an incomplete pass moments before his altercation with DeJean.

Metcalf caught just one of four targets for two yards. His only reception occurred on Pittsburgh's first offensive series.

This has become a history for Metcalf over the years. The eight-year veteran was fined $11,941 by the NFL for taunting following Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Browns. He was suspended for the final two regular-season games of the 2025 season after getting into a physical altercation with a Lions fan, an incident in which Metcalf was sued but ultimately not charged.

Metcalf returned for Pittsburgh's AFC wild card game against the Texans, but he had a costly drop early in the game that set the tone for Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss.

"They say it's going to a good cause, so I might as well win Walter Payton Man of the Year," Metcalf said this summer when asked if he is tired of giving money to the NFL via fines. "So no, I'm not tired of it."

A Pro Bowler with Seattle, Metcalf is just two years into a four-year, $132 million contract he signed with the Steelers shortly after Pittsburgh traded for him. Metcalf had just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, a career low in receptions and yardage, plus the second-fewest touchdowns in a season of his career. 2026 has not been much of an improvement, with just 35 catches for 432 yards and two touchdowns this season entering Sunday's game. Metcalf's 12.3 yards per reception, 6.2 yards per target and 40.0% success rate on the year would all be career lows if the season ended today.

The Steelers could possibly try to move Metcalf this offseason, but his massive contract will undoubtedly make any trade difficult.

In the meantime, the Steelers will continue to try to win games with a subpar receiving corps.