Wide receiver trades are all the rage in the NFL these days, with A.J. Brown the latest big-name pass catcher to swap teams amid an escalating market at the position. Just don't count on DK Metcalf joining the party. While the Seahawks star is entering a contract year and could conceivably follow in the footsteps of fellow wideouts holding out for a pay raise, he told the "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week that he and Seattle are "going to get something done" in regards to a long-term contract.

"It's all smiles right now," Metcalf said when asked where he stands in the wake of league-wide receiver movement. "It's just a matter of when (I'll get a new contract). I can't stress over it, can't think about it too much, 'cause I'm gonna drive myself crazy. So I've been just enjoying this offseason, enjoying life, taking it a day at a time. I know it might sound cliché, but that's really how I'm living right now."

But does that mean his next contract will be with the Seahawks? Metcalf sure thinks so.

"I will say, we're going to get something done," he said. "I think I'm going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years, yes sir."

It's a stark contrast to stances taken by some of Metcalf's fellow 2019 draft picks. Brown, for example, was traded to the Eagles during the draft after failed contract negotiations with the Titans, who reportedly would not meet the wideout's asking price. (Brown will average $25 million per year on the extension he signed with Philadelphia.) 49ers star Deebo Samuel, meanwhile, has publicly and privately sought a trade from San Francisco for various reported reasons, including stalled contract talks.

Metcalf, 24, is one of the top players on the Seahawks' roster, which lost quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. The former second-rounder has logged 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, while earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods.