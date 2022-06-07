Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf was not in attendance as Seattle began its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network. The report highlights that talks between the 24-year-old pass-catcher -- who is entering the final year of his rookie contract -- and the team have yet to result in a new deal.

Metcalf was present for voluntary workouts during the Seahawks' offseason program and it's currently unclear whether or not this absence is excused by the team given that the receiver is recovering from foot surgery he underwent this offseason. This latest report also states that Metcalf is continuing to rehab that injury in Los Angeles.

If this is specifically centered around Metcalf's frustrations of not having a new deal that this point in the offseason, he's one of a number of high-profile receivers in a similar position, including Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Washington's Terry McLaurin. Metcalf's college teammate in A.J. Brown was also in a similar position before the Titans traded the Pro Bowler to Philadelphia where the Eagles handed him a four-year, $100 million contract ($57 million guaranteed).

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • 14 TAR 129 REC 75 REC YDs 967 REC TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Back in early May, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did express confidence in the team's ability to get a deal done with Metcalf saying: "We want him to be here. He wants to be here. We'll figure it out. It'll just take us some time but we'll get it done."

Prior to Carroll's comments, Metcalf himself even told the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe that he expects "to be in Seattle for the next couple of years." Has that confidence waned nearly a month later? That remains to be seen, but Metcalf's absence from the first mandatory piece of the offseason program is noteworthy the further he is without a new contract.

With the Seahawks trading away quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, Metcalf is one of the faces of the franchise at the moment, so it would seem imperative for the organization to lock in one of its most important players.

Metcalf was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Upon arrival, he's been one of the better receivers in the NFL, earning a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod in 2020 where he hauled in 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Metcalf has produced 22 receiving touchdowns.