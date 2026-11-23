The NFL will not suspend DK Metcalf for his actions during the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Metcalf was ejected late in the third quarter after committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
During his Monday media availability, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that he and Metcalf spoke about the situation, calling the conversations "productive." He added that any additional discipline ffrom the Steelers would be kept internal.
"Life's about learning situations," McCarthy said. "I do believe in second chances. I will judge him based on my personal interaction with him. I did appreciate the way he communicated today."
Sunday's ejection marks Metcalf's third ejection in his eight-season career. Metcalf was also suspended for the final two games of the 2025 regular season after getting into a physical confrontation with a Lions fan. He returned for the playoffs but dropped a key pass early in Pittsburgh's eventual 30-6 loss to Houston.
Metcalf was already fined earlier this year for an unsportsmanlike penalty during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was the latest in a series of fines Metcalf has accrued during his NFL career.
Metcalf's fines have totaled a whopping $245,647, according to Spotrac. This does not include an additional $555,555 fine attached to his two-game suspension for the Lions fan altercation.
DK Metcalf career fines
|Date
|Penalty
|Fine
Dec. 18, 2020
Excessive celebration
$6,131
Oct. 29, 2021
Unsportsmanlike conduct
$6,949
Nov. 6, 2021
Excessive celebration
$6,949
Nov. 19, 2021
Fighting
$6,949
Nov. 18, 2022
Unsportsmanlike conduct
$29,785
Dec. 9, 2022
Excessive celebration
$10,609
Jan. 13, 2023
Unsportsmanlike conduct
$21,219
Sept. 8, 2023
Unnecessary roughness
$21,854
Sept. 22, 2023
Facemask
$10,927
|Oct. 6, 2023
|Blindside block
|$16,391
|Oct. 20, 2023
|Unsportsmanlike conduct
|$16,391
|Dec. 15, 2023
|Role in brawl
|$19,123
|Oct. 11, 2024
|Unnecessary roughness
|$11,255
|Jan. 3, 2025
|Impermissible use of the helmet
|$22,511
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Fighting
|$12,172
|Dec. 5, 2025
|Obscene gesture
|$14,491
|Oct. 8, 2026
|Taunting
|$11,941
|Total:
|$245,647
While his actions have hurt his wallet, his lack of production has hurt the Steelers on the field. Outside of his 11-catch performance against the Buccaneers in Week 6, Metcalf has had over five receptions in a game just once this season. He's had just six catches in Pittsburgh's last four games. He had one catch for just two yards before being ejected from Sunday's game after trying to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye.
Metcalf, 28, hasn't been the same player since he signed a four-year, $132 million contract with Pittsburgh shortly after he was traded from Seattle. Last year (his first in Pittsburgh), Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards, which were both career lows. His six touchdown catches tied a career low.
His lack of production and on-field issues have led to questions about his future with the Steelers. For now, all that is known is that Metcalf will be available for Friday's big showdown between Pittsburgh and Denver.