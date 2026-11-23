The NFL will not suspend DK Metcalf for his actions during the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Metcalf was ejected late in the third quarter after committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

During his Monday media availability, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that he and Metcalf spoke about the situation, calling the conversations "productive." He added that any additional discipline ffrom the Steelers would be kept internal.

"Life's about learning situations," McCarthy said. "I do believe in second chances. I will judge him based on my personal interaction with him. I did appreciate the way he communicated today."

Sunday's ejection marks Metcalf's third ejection in his eight-season career. Metcalf was also suspended for the final two games of the 2025 regular season after getting into a physical confrontation with a Lions fan. He returned for the playoffs but dropped a key pass early in Pittsburgh's eventual 30-6 loss to Houston.

Metcalf was already fined earlier this year for an unsportsmanlike penalty during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was the latest in a series of fines Metcalf has accrued during his NFL career.

Metcalf's fines have totaled a whopping $245,647, according to Spotrac. This does not include an additional $555,555 fine attached to his two-game suspension for the Lions fan altercation.

DK Metcalf career fines

Date Penalty Fine Dec. 18, 2020 Excessive celebration $6,131 Oct. 29, 2021 Unsportsmanlike conduct $6,949 Nov. 6, 2021 Excessive celebration $6,949 Nov. 19, 2021 Fighting $6,949 Nov. 18, 2022 Unsportsmanlike conduct $29,785 Dec. 9, 2022 Excessive celebration $10,609 Jan. 13, 2023 Unsportsmanlike conduct $21,219 Sept. 8, 2023 Unnecessary roughness $21,854 Sept. 22, 2023 Facemask $10,927 Oct. 6, 2023 Blindside block $16,391 Oct. 20, 2023 Unsportsmanlike conduct $16,391 Dec. 15, 2023 Role in brawl $19,123 Oct. 11, 2024 Unnecessary roughness $11,255 Jan. 3, 2025 Impermissible use of the helmet $22,511 Nov. 1, 2025 Fighting $12,172 Dec. 5, 2025 Obscene gesture $14,491 Oct. 8, 2026 Taunting $11,941 Total:

$245,647

While his actions have hurt his wallet, his lack of production has hurt the Steelers on the field. Outside of his 11-catch performance against the Buccaneers in Week 6, Metcalf has had over five receptions in a game just once this season. He's had just six catches in Pittsburgh's last four games. He had one catch for just two yards before being ejected from Sunday's game after trying to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye.

Metcalf, 28, hasn't been the same player since he signed a four-year, $132 million contract with Pittsburgh shortly after he was traded from Seattle. Last year (his first in Pittsburgh), Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards, which were both career lows. His six touchdown catches tied a career low.

His lack of production and on-field issues have led to questions about his future with the Steelers. For now, all that is known is that Metcalf will be available for Friday's big showdown between Pittsburgh and Denver.