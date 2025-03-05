The Seattle Seahawks released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett this week, and they are now reportedly exploring trading their other veteran pass catcher. DK Metcalf has requested a trade, per NFL Media, and the Seahawks will explore it. The request came after a series of conversations over the last two weeks, and that Metcalf wants to play for a contender, ESPN reports.

Metcalf is just 27 years old, but is due an extension. He has just one more year remaining on a three-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed in 2022. Metcalf responded to the bump in pay by putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023.

This past season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He became one of just six receivers all time to record 900 receiving yards in each of a player's first six seasons, joining Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.

The former Ole Miss star was a second-round pick of Seattle back in 2019. He racked up 900 yards receiving and seven touchdowns as a rookie, then had arguably his best season in 2020 with 83 receptions, 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Metcalf earned his lone All-Pro selection that year, as well as the first of his two Pro Bowls.

With Lockett out and Metcalf potentially on the way out, Seattle's wide receiving corps is going to look very different in 2025. The Seahawks will rely on 23-year-old Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who tied a franchise record with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season, but the wide receiver position is all of a sudden a need for John Schneider and Mike Macdonald.