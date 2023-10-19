Sometimes when a player is penalized, especially often, they try to make a conscious effort to get fewer flags called against them. Sometimes, however, players disregard the laundry on the field caused by their own actions and continue to cost their team yardage.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is not concerned with the six penalties in five games called on him, with five counting against his team and one offsetting. The 3-2 Seahawks are tied with the ninth-most penalties so far this season (39), according to Stat Muse.

Metcalf says looking back at his penalties so far in 2023, he believes he is doing well. The 25-year-old emphasized that he does not plan on changing his approach to the game.

"That's just a board to me. I'm not gonna change the way I play," Metcalf said (via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar). "If you look at the penalties, there's a taunting, unnecessary roughness, facemask, holding and, I think, one more in there [illegal blindside block]. I'm doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself on how I play and just try to be consistent and have clean hands or whatever the case may be. I'm not gonna change who I am as a player or a person."

The wide receiver answered a question with a question when asked about instances were he lets his emotions get the best of him on the field.

"Have you had a bad day at work sometimes?" Metcalf asked the reporter, to which the reporter answered yes.

Metcalf continued, saying making no mistakes during a game is not a reasonable goal.

"So, that's all I nail it down to," Metcalf continued. "Nobody's perfect. I'm my own person, like I just said. I'm a competitive person. I'm not gonna shy away because (Carroll) put a penalty board on the screen. I'll just continue to be me."

So far this season, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Up next for Metcalf and Co. are the Arizona Cardinals, who stand at 1-5.