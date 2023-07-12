Last season, the Seattle Seahawks had one of the NFL's most surprisingly good offenses. With Geno Smith replacing Russell Wilson under center, two rookies bookending the offensive line at tackle, and a unit coming off a dispiriting performance in 2021, Seattle nonetheless jumped from 20th in yards and 16th in points to 13th and ninth in the same categories.

Heading into the 2023 season, hopes are high for the Seattle offense, not least because the team added a couple more potentially explosive options to the skill-position corps. Joining incumbent wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while second-round pick Zach Charbonnet will work alongside Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas in the backfield.

Metcalf, for one, is particularly enthused about the addition of Smith-Njigba for several reasons.

"I mean, just the type of person he is, first," Metcalf said, per NFL Media. "He's a great dude. And on the field, he's a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he's going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby (Wagner) back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team."

The Seahawks finished last season 9-8 and secured the final playoff spot in the NFC, but they lost in the first round to the division rival 49ers. They surely want to improve on that performance this year. Whether they can do it is up for debate. Typically, teams that have big year-to-year jumps tend to fall back a bit the following season. But Metcalf isn't worried about that potentially happening.

"We have to decide what type of team we're going to be and not just listen to the outside noise," Metcalf said. "We just got to be a band of brothers on Sunday just playing for each other, and everything is going to fall in place."