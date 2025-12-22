DK Metcalf has been suspended two games by the NFL stemming from his altercation with a fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Metcalf reportedly plans to appeal the suspension.

The Steelers veteran receiver is slated to miss Pittsburgh's Week 17 road game against the Cleveland Browns and their Week 18 home game with the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh (9-6) can clinch the AFC North division title with either a win over the Browns or a Ravens loss at Green Bay on Saturday night.

Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a Lions fan during the first half of Pittsburgh's eventual 29-24 win. Metcalf reportedly had prior history with the fan when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The fan, who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy, told The Detroit Free Press that the altercation stemmed from him calling Metcalf by his full name. A source close to Metcalf, however, told NFL Media that Kennedy called Metcalf's mom a derogatory word and also called Metcalf "something we both know you don't call a Black man."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said afterward that he had yet to address the situation with Metcalf, who didn't speak to reporters after the game. Metcalf, who played the entire game, caught four passes for 42 yards and delivered a key block on Jaylen Warren's second 45-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winning score.