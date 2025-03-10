So much for another bland offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Known for being bargain spenders during free agency, the Steelers made a complete about face on Sunday night when they reportedly traded a 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf.

On top of that, the Steelers are reportedly signing Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million deal, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. Metcalf, days after requesting a trade, has landed on a new team with a new contract in tow with the official start of free agency still three days away.

Pittsburgh has finally acquired its coveted accomplished veteran wide receiver who they will look to pair with fellow wideout George Pickens. The Steelers, after swinging and missing on their attempts to land a big-name receiver last year, made sure that history wouldn't repeat itself this offseason.

Still just 27 years old, Metcalf is one of the NFL's top playmakers. During his six years in Seattle, Metcalf caught 48 touchdowns, which is tied for the fifth most in the league over that span. He had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Seattle and averaged a solid 14.4 yards per reception.

Here's our instant trade grades for both teams.

Pittsburgh receives:

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Steelers: A

Is there risk associated with this signing? Absolutely. Receivers as big as Metcalf are prone to having more injuries as they get older. Metcalf also recently requested a trade, so it's safe to wonder if he would do that again.

Any risk associated with this trade is well worth it for Pittsburgh, which needed to show its fan base that it was committed to do something after the team ended the 2024 season with five straight losses. Specifically, the Steelers needed to seal the deal when it came to acquiring a big-name receiver.

The Steelers have never made a trade like this, so this is undeniably a statement move by GM Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin and the entire organization. Pittsburgh is tired of being good but not good enough. It wants to win now while taking advantage of the final prime years of defensive stalwarts Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This move should also entice whatever quarterbacks the Steelers are trying to sign with free agency about to start. The Steelers want to re-sign Justin Fields, but if he were to depart during free agency, Pittsburgh would likely re-sign Russell Wilson, who played and had success with Metcalf during their three seasons together in Seattle. In fact, Metcalf's best season statistically came with Wilson throwing him the ball.

Make no mistake, the Steelers still have a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to building a roster that can actually compete with the AFC's heavy hitters. But this is a great start.

Seattle receives:

2025 second-round pick

Seahawks: B

The Seahawks reportedly wanted more in exchange for Metcalf, but they ultimately decided to take the Steelers' second-round pick that should put them in position to draft Metcalf's replacement. Seattle also decided to take an offer before free agency while not dragging things. They quickly made the decision to grant Metcalf's trade request, and that was that. I commend Seattle for acting quickly.

It's clear now that Seattle is in full rebuild mode on offense after trading Metcalf, quarterback Geno Smith and releasing fellow wideout Tyler Lockett. Seattle did reportedly re-sign defenders Ernest Jones IV and Jarran Reed, so it's clear that head coach Mike Macdonald and Co. are not interested in a rebuild.

Seattle now has some major spots to fill on offense, but the Seahawks have the means to address those needs as they now have over $83 million in cap space. The Seahawks can use some of that money to sign a veteran quarterback (possibly either Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers) and will still have more than enough money to replenish its other areas of need, receiver included.

The Seahawks have a whopping 10 draft picks that includes five of the first 92 picks. Seattle will undoubtedly use some of those picks to acquire young talent, but also have the option of trading some of those picks if it wants to trade up to draft one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft.

It's never easy parting with popular star players, as Seattle has over the last several days. But while one era is ending, a promising one is underway for a franchise that is hungry to get back to its glory years of the early 2010s.