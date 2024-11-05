The wide receiver market has exploded this trading cycle, but one name who won't be switching teams is DK Metcalf. The Seattle Seahawks will not be trading the star pass-catcher before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN.

Metcalf's market appeared to be speculative more than the other receivers we've seen moved leading up to the deadline. While the likes of Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins were in the thick of trade rumors up until they were eventually dealt, they were on teams with little to no playoff hopes. Technically, the Seahawks sit in last place in the NFC West, but the entire division is either 4-5, 4-4 or 5-4, so there's plenty of opportunity for Seattle to make a run down the stretch, particularly with Metcalf in the fold.

The wideout has been sidelined for the past two games due to a knee injury, but there is optimism he'll rejoin the team coming out of the Week 10 bye. So, injuries don't appear to be the roadblock for a possible deadline deal revolving around Metcalf, and instead, it's simply the preference of the Seahawks to keep him.

While this deadline won't see Metcalf moved, it will be interesting to check back in on this situation in the offseason. Metcalf is currently signed through the 2025 season, and if Seattle doesn't intend to sign him long-term, it's conceivable that could open the door for a trade.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Seahawks ever since the club drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Since then, he's established himself as one of the more physically gifted players in the league, being named to the Pro Bowl twice and earning a second-team All-Pro nod in 2020.

In 89 career regular season games, Metcalf has 5,900 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns.