One of the more fascinating dominoes of the offseason in the NFL is what the Seattle Seahawks plan to do with star receiver DK Metcalf. The 27-year-old pass catcher is entering the final year of his contract, setting him up for a potential extension over the coming months. However, because of that current lame-duck status beyond 2025, there has been some wonder if Seattle could trade Metcalf instead of inking him to a new deal.

If it goes down that route, there is a team that appears to be a logical fit. In a recent report from MassLive.com, people around the league believe that if the Seahawks ultimately opt to trade Metcalf it will be to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, that reunites Metcalf with recently hired coach Pete Carroll, who was in Seattle when the team drafted him in 2019 out of Ole Miss and coached him for the first five years of his career. Under Carroll, Metcalf earned two Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro honor in 2020.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

The Raiders currently possess the second-most amount of cap space in the NFL at roughly $96.4 million, so from a financial component could facilitate an extension for Metcalf if they were to acquire him. With that being said, the Raiders are also on the hunt for a new quarterback (possibly trading for Rams' Matthew Stafford), which would eat into that cap figure.

Metcalf would instantly slot in as Las Vegas' No. 1 wide receiver and form a solid pairing with veteran Jakobi Meyers, who topped 1,000 yards receiving in 2024. Along with Meyes, Metcalf would join an offense that boasts tight end Brock Bowers, who broke the single-season rookie record for receptions (112) and led the team in receiving yards (1,194).