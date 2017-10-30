Doctors stabilize leg of Bears' Zach Miller following emergency surgery

Bears tight end Zach Miller's left leg has been stabilized after emergency surgery, according to a statement from the team.

Miller suffered the gruesome knee injury on Sunday while attempting to make a third-quarter touchdown catch . His left knee buckled when his foot hit the turf. ESPN's Chris Mortensen was the first to report that Miller underwent emergency surgery to save his leg.

According to Mortensen's sources, Miller's dislocated knee is considered "more significant" than a regular dislocation, which made it a serious injury. Vascular surgeons were called in, and the procedure included grafting tissue from Miller's right leg to repair the damaged artery.

Miller appeared to haul in a touchdown pass on the play, though it was overturned upon review.

Originally a 2009 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, Miller joined the Bears before the 2015 season. For his career, he has 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.