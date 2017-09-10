Doesn't take long for Calais Campbell to make Jaguars happy he's on board

Only one half into his Jaguars career, Calais Campbell was already breaking franchise records. Campbell had 3.5 sacks against the Houston Texans. The Texans, of course, are in the middle of a holdout from star left tackle Duane Brown, who might owe Campbell his first game check after this one is over. Before this season, Campbell spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals, where his career high for sacks was 9.0 (2013).

The Jaguars were all over Texans quarterback Tom Savage, with 2016 first round pick Dante Fowler Jr. adding to the overpowering pass rush. Yannick Ngakoue has added two sacks and forced fumbles of his own. Campbell and the Jaguars' defensive line has looked overwhelming so far, and he hasn't showed any signs of slowing down.

The Jaguars took a 19-0 lead into the half with their suffocating defense, and Campbell is paying for his four-year $60 million contract in spades. Apparently the grass is always greener on the other side.