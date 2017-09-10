Doesn't take long for Calais Campbell to make Jaguars happy he's on board
Former Cardinals star sets a single-game Jaguars sacks record in first half of his debut
Only one half into his Jaguars career, Calais Campbell was already breaking franchise records. Campbell had 3.5 sacks against the Houston Texans. The Texans, of course, are in the middle of a holdout from star left tackle Duane Brown, who might owe Campbell his first game check after this one is over. Before this season, Campbell spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals, where his career high for sacks was 9.0 (2013).
The Jaguars were all over Texans quarterback Tom Savage, with 2016 first round pick Dante Fowler Jr. adding to the overpowering pass rush. Yannick Ngakoue has added two sacks and forced fumbles of his own. Campbell and the Jaguars' defensive line has looked overwhelming so far, and he hasn't showed any signs of slowing down.
The Jaguars took a 19-0 lead into the half with their suffocating defense, and Campbell is paying for his four-year $60 million contract in spades. Apparently the grass is always greener on the other side.
-
Week 1 updates: Thompson's Madden spin
Get everything you need to know about Sunday's NFL action right here
-
Eagles' Darby leaves with ankle injury
Darby left the game after suffering a gruesome injury and will not return
-
Robinson ruled out with knee injury
Robinson's season is off to an unfortunate start with an injury in the early going
-
Amari Cooper goes full Beast Mode on TD
The receiver appears to have learned a thing or two from Marshawn Lynch
-
Matthew Stafford gets off to ugly start
Matthew Stafford got off to an ugly start against the Cardinals
-
WATCH: Browns give up blocked punt
The Steelers jumped out to an early lead over the still-woeful Browns
Add a Comment