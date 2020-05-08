Dolphins 2020 schedule: Weeks 1-17 opponents, home opener, strength of schedule, toughest stretch and more
Miami opens with two matchups against their division rivals
No NFL team entered the 2020 offseason with more available roster capital than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had more cap space than any team in the league and were also armed with 14 picks headed into the 2020 draft, including three in the first round. The Dolphins used that capital to aggressively remake their roster, focusing heavily on defense in free agency and offense in the draft. Miami signed Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah to deals totaling $178.5 million ($112.7 million guaranteed), then picked up Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall to kick off what ended up being an 11-person draft class after several trades.
With all these changes, the Dolphins should be better positioned for success in 2020, though it may still take them another year or two before they look like a real playoff contender. It seems unlikely they'll begin the season 0-7 again, at least, and that'll be a nice change of pace. As they look to take the next step forward in their rebuilding process, the Dolphins will face the following schedule for the 2020 season.
2020 schedule
- Week 1, Sept. 13: at Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 2, Sept. 20: vs. Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 3, Sept. 24: at Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network, Thursday Night Football)
- Week 4, Oct. 4: vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 5, Oct. 11: at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 6, Oct. 18: at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 7, Oct. 25: vs. Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 8, Nov. 1: vs. Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 9, No. 8: at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 10, Nov. 15: vs. Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 11, BYE
- Week 12, Nov. 28: at Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 13, Dec. 6: vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 14, Dec. 13: vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 15, Dec. 20: vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 16, Dec. 26 or 27: at Raiders, TBD
- Week 17, Jan. 3: at Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Home opener
The Dolphins host the division rival Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2 after opening the season on the road vs. the Patriots. We'll know what kind of immediate impact Miami's aggressive offseason will have right away.
Primetime games
As noted above in the schedule breakdown, the Dolphins will be playing one primetime games in 2020. They will have travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. In 2019, the Dolphins played in one primetime game, traveling to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Monday night. That game dropped their record to 0-7, but they rebounded to finish 5-4 the rest of the way.
Toughest stretch
Weeks 4-9: vs. Seahawks, at 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Chargers, vs. Rams, at Cardinals are as tough as it gets for the Dolphins. That's a bloodbath of a stretch right there, with three games on the west coast, four of the toughest defenses in the league, and Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins at the tail end.
Strength of schedule
Earlier this offseason, John Breech broke down the 2020 strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams based on combined opponent winning percentage in 2019. After finishing fourth place in the AFC East, the Dolphins will face the third-toughest strength of schedule in 2020. For a complete look at every team's strength of schedule, check out Breech's breakdown here.
However, when basing strength of schedule on the over/under win totals for each team's opponents during the 2020 season at William Hill, the Dolphins go from facing the third-toughest schedule in the league to facing the 11th-easiest. For a complete look at every team's strength of schedule using this methodology, check out Jared Dubin's full breakdown here.
