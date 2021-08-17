When the Carolina Panthers selected offensive tackle Greg Little with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the club was likely hoping it solved a key piece to its offensive line for years to come. Fast forward two years later, however, and that high pick is now on the outs. The team announced Tuesday it has agreed to trade Little to the Dolphins.

In exchange for the 23-year-old, Carolina receives a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That pick will be the first of Miami's seventh-rounders next year after the team traded its own seventh-round selection to the Rams. They'd also previously received a seventh from the Tennessee Titans.

Over his first two seasons, Little was unable to solidify himself as that cornerstone piece on the blindside of the Panthers' offensive line. He started in just six of his 14 games played, including three of his 10 games played in 2020. Given his struggles and tumble down the depth chart, Little was already at risk of not making Carolina's roster.

Now, he'll look to get his career back on track with the Dolphins, who'll try to unlock his potential as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heads into Year 2 of his career.