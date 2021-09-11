Tua Tagovailoa may be getting his left tackle back for the season opener against the New England Patriots. On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had activated Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson is still listed as questionable to play.

Jackson was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started in 12 out of 13 games played last season, and ranked 75th among tackles for the year, according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson was placed on the new reserve list Monday, so he was not out of action very long. That at least bodes well for his chances of suiting up on Sunday.

If Jackson is not active against the Patriots, it could thrust Greg Little into the starting lineup. Miami acquired Little from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick last month. The former second-round pick was an All-SEC player during his college days at Ole Miss, but hasn't lived up to expectations to this point.

Apart from Jackson, wide receiver Preston Williams is the only Dolphin on the injury report. He's questionable to play with a foot injury.