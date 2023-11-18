The Miami Dolphins will have a key figure reinstalled into their high-flying offense for Week 11. Rookie running back De'von Achane has been activated after he missed the past four games with a knee injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters earlier this week that the team was opening up the practice window for Achane.

"Everything seems to be ready to go for today's practice," McDaniel said. "We'll see how he does today, but I know that he's eager to play football and not observe it like he has been."

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 38 Yds 460 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Achane landed on IR after suffering a knee injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Giants. McDaniel told reporters this week that the injury was more of a sprain in his knee rather than a tear. He didn't feel like Achane would thrive playing with a brace, so the club opted to be more cautious with their explosive back and decided to put him on the shelf for four games to get fully healthy.

At the time he went down with the injury, Achane was second in the NFL rushing yards, only looking up to Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco. With just 38 rushing attempts, Achane was able to pile up 460 yards on the ground. That's large in part due to his emergence in the three games leading up to his injury where he totaled 203, 101, and 151 rushing yards.

The Dolphins are 6-3 on the season and jockeying for first place in the AFC East, so getting a player of Achane's ability should be tremendous down the stretch as well as help fantasy football managers during their own playoff push.