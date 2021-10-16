The Miami Dolphins are yet another step closer to their quarterback returning to the starting lineup. On Saturday morning, the Dolphins officially activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off of injured reserve, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While he's listed as questionable with the ribs injury he has been dealing with for weeks, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Friday that Tagovailoa will indeed start on Sunday. That's certainly assuring, especially since his backup in Jacoby Brissett is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Tagovailoa has played in just one full game this season. He threw for 202 yards, one touchdown, one interception and rushed for a touchdown in Miami's 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1, and then suffered a ribs injury early during the following week's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa's injury really seemed to derail the Dolphins, as Miami dropped all three games in which Brissett started -- the last two losses coming by double digits. The Dolphins hope the return of their starting quarterback injects some energy into this team, as they currently find themselves tied for last in the division at 1-4. Miami was close to making the postseason in 2020, and a win against Jacksonville on Sunday could get the Dolphins back on the right track.

