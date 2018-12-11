Dolphins actually practiced that crazy play they used to beat the Patriots and there's video proof

You're unlikely to see a better play all season than the 69-yard hook-and-lateral touchdown the Miami Dolphins used to defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Just look at it here. It's magical.

IT'S A MIRACLE IN MIAMI pic.twitter.com/PvNMIaXBAB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

You know how they say practice makes perfect? Well, here's some footage of the Dolphins practicing (at around half-speed) that exact play the day before the game against the Pats.

.@MiamiDolphins head coach Adam Gase shows CBS4's @kimbokamper footage of the team practicing the #MiamiMiracle play the day before they beat the Patriots. Don't miss the Coach Adam Gase Show Sunday morning at 11 on CBS4. #FinsUp #FinsOn4 pic.twitter.com/Co2fp0Nmr4 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) December 11, 2018

Of course, pretty much every team practices the end-game play they'll need to break out in case of emergency. But, A) not every team actually sees that play work in the game the following day; and B) not every team has it all on tape and puts out a video explaining just how everything worked, despite some of the timing being thrown off.

It's pretty funny to hear Adam Gase describe what Kenny Stills and/or DeVante Parker should have done on this play that turned into a 69-yard touchdown. And something tells me Kenyan Drake -- who apparently told the Dolphins in practice that this play turns into a touchdown every time they "run" it during their walkthroughs -- will not get any eye-rolls or weird looks the next time he claims the play will work.

