Dolphins actually practiced that crazy play they used to beat the Patriots and there's video proof
Adam Gase explained just how the play was intended to work, and how it got a TD despite bad timing
You're unlikely to see a better play all season than the 69-yard hook-and-lateral touchdown the Miami Dolphins used to defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Just look at it here. It's magical.
You know how they say practice makes perfect? Well, here's some footage of the Dolphins practicing (at around half-speed) that exact play the day before the game against the Pats.
Of course, pretty much every team practices the end-game play they'll need to break out in case of emergency. But, A) not every team actually sees that play work in the game the following day; and B) not every team has it all on tape and puts out a video explaining just how everything worked, despite some of the timing being thrown off.
It's pretty funny to hear Adam Gase describe what Kenny Stills and/or DeVante Parker should have done on this play that turned into a 69-yard touchdown. And something tells me Kenyan Drake -- who apparently told the Dolphins in practice that this play turns into a touchdown every time they "run" it during their walkthroughs -- will not get any eye-rolls or weird looks the next time he claims the play will work.
(Stream Sunday's Dolphins-Vikings game on CBS All Access and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free.)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
-
NFL DFS, Week 15: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Gase mastermind behind Dolphins' success
After improbable win over the Patriots, the Dolphins have a shot at a playoff spot in the...
-
Frank Clark says Sherman era is over
The Seahawks are coming off their fourth-straight win and look like they're headed back to...
-
NFL Week 14 Celebration Grades
The best and worst celebrations from across the NFL in Week 14
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 15
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 15? You've come to the right place to find...