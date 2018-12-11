Dolphins actually practiced that crazy play they used to beat the Patriots and there's video proof

Adam Gase explained just how the play was intended to work, and how it got a TD despite bad timing

You're unlikely to see a better play all season than the 69-yard hook-and-lateral touchdown the Miami Dolphins used to defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Just look at it here. It's magical. 

You know how they say practice makes perfect? Well, here's some footage of the Dolphins practicing (at around half-speed) that exact play the day before the game against the Pats. 

Of course, pretty much every team practices the end-game play they'll need to break out in case of emergency. But, A) not every team actually sees that play work in the game the following day; and B) not every team has it all on tape and puts out a video explaining just how everything worked, despite some of the timing being thrown off. 

It's pretty funny to hear Adam Gase describe what Kenny Stills and/or DeVante Parker should have done on this play that turned into a 69-yard touchdown. And something tells me Kenyan Drake -- who apparently told the Dolphins in practice that this play turns into a touchdown every time they "run" it during their walkthroughs -- will not get any eye-rolls or weird looks the next time he claims the play will work. 

