On Saturday night, free agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, revealed on his Instagram story that he is signing with the Miami Dolphins. Multiple reporters also confirmed that Anderson had agreed to terms with Miami.

Anderson, who turns 30 next month, finished out the 2022 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded in the middle of the season from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for sixth and seventh-round draft picks. In 10 games played for the Cardinals, Anderson caught just seven passes for 76 yards.

Robbie Anderson ARI • WR • #81 TAR 44 REC 20 REC YDs 282 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

The veteran Anderson provides a speedy outside target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He's not too far removed from his last 1,000-yard season, as Anderson caught a career-high 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020.

Originally undrafted out of Temple in 2016, Anderson signed on with the New York Jets. He immediately made an impact, and recorded 63 catches for 941 yards and a career-high seven touchdown receptions in his second NFL season back in 2017.

Anderson joins a talented wide receivers room headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He is not the first former Jets wideout Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have signed this offseason, as Miami also inked wideout Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal.