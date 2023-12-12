A familiar face is coming back down to Miami as the Dolphins are signing three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram, according to NFL Network. The veteran, back after spending the 2022 season with the Dolphins, will be signing to their practice squad, per the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins are signing Ingram with the hope he can bolster a position that recently lost Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending knee injury. Miami's defense registered just one sack against rookie Will Levis during Monday night's shocking loss to the Titans that saw Tennessee score 15 unanswered points in the game's final three minutes.

Despite Monday night's lack of production, the Dolphins are tied for third in the NFL with 42 sacks through 14 weeks. Andrew Van Ginkel, who has replaced Phillips in the starting lineup, is sixth on the team with four sacks and had a pick-six during Miami's blowout win over Washington in Week 13.

A longtime Charger, Ingram was a Pro Bowler each season from 2017-19. During that span, he recorded 24.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and five fumble recoveries.

Ingram, 34, signed with the Steelers in 2021, but was traded to the Chiefs during the season. While he had just two sacks that year, Ingram registered six sacks in 17 last year while mostly playing as a reserve.

A 12-year-veteran, Ingram is rejoining a Dolphins team that is currently 9-4 and in first place in the AFC East division. The Dolphins are surely hoping to bounce back from Monday night's loss by defeating the 5-8 Jets this Sunday in a Week 15 matchup between division rivals.