Dolphins agree to $30 million deal with offensive lineman Ereck Flowers, per report
One of the most recent draft busts reinvented himself and is now getting paid
The Ereck Flowers story will be one NFL coaches point to for years to come, as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory has agreed to a lucrative contract on the first day teams can negotiate with impending free agents. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Flowers is signing a $30 million deal over three years with the Miami Dolphins. The deal also reportedly includes $19.95 million fully guaranteed.
Flowers actually played his college ball at the University of Miami and evolved into one of the best offensive tackles in the country. He then went No. 9 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, but was released by the New York Giants midway through his fourth season back in 2018 after he struggled at both the left and right tackle spots. He was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started at left tackle for the remainder of the year, but wasn't brought back in 2019.
The Washington Redskins then decided to take a flier on Flowers last offseason and moved him inside to guard. While there were some growing pains at first, Flowers ended up starting all 16 games and improved as the year went on. Despite not having Trent Williams for the entire season and not having Brandon Scherff for five games due to injury, the Redskins' offensive line finished at No. 13 in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
During a recent appearance on Redskins Nation, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera made it clear that Washington wanted to bring back not only Scherff, but Flowers as well.
On Monday morning, however, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Flowers' market was strong, and he could command up to $10 million per year. Once that was reported, it seemed unlikely that the Redskins would open their checkbook for yet another guard after placing the franchise tag on Scherff. Sure enough, Flowers is now set to make $10 million per year in Miami.
