Tyreek Hill is one of the NFL's best wide receivers: he totaled career-highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season away from two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. In fact, his receiving yards total set a new NFL record for the most by any player in their first season with a new team. That's why it was a shock when Hill said in April that he was for sure going to retire in four years when his current four-year, $120 million deal expires following the 2026 season when he will be 32 years old. Now he's started to backpedal from his hardline stance that he only had three seasons left.

"I can continue to play this game for forever, I feel like," Hill said Wednesday, via Sports Illustrated. "I'm feeling great. Obviously I'm still fast."

The All-Pro receiver revealed the inspiration for his early retirement sentiment came following a heart-to-heart with his father about staying healthy long term.

"My dad had a chance to talk with me the past two years," Hill said. "He told me, 'You can make all the money in the world, but what is it for if you're not able to spend it? You don't want to spend your whole life working. You want to be able to enjoy your life.'"

Hill already has huge business plans post-football, and he's even started to network and form business relationship he could leverage later on.

"So I really want to get into the gaming space," Hill said. "I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform to create a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm going to just sign different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

Hill also noted that he thought about going into coaching. Whenever he gets back from his international adventures.

"I want to do so many things in my life," Hill said. "I've been traveling the world. I was able to go to three countries this offseason. I really enjoyed that. I don't know, man. If I keep traveling the country like I'm doing, who knows, man. I'm enjoying life, having fun."

However, when the time comes to call it quits, Hill revealed he thinks he'll feel more of a connection with his new team, the Dolphins, than the Chiefs, the one that drafted him and helped him reach the football mountain top by winning Super Bowl LIV to conclude the 2019 season.

"Obviously I have a lot of history down in Kansas City," Hill said. "Shout-out to those guys down there. Andy [Reid], Brett Veach, John Dorsey, Mr. Clark [Hunt]. Those guys brought me in and gave me a chance. A young kid from south Georgia that they believed in. But I feel like (what I'm doing) here is much more special. You're in a great city with a bunch of legends. Being able to do something here similar to what the (undefeated) '72 team did would be remarkable. I would want to enter (the Hall of Fame) here."

However, neither of his teams' feelings will be hurt all that much should Hill earn enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Only in baseball does a player have to designate which team they officially identify with upon receiving their sport's highest honor, so Hill won't be required to put those feelings into his potential bronze bust.