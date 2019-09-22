Dolphins' Allen Hurns being evaluated after brutal hit delivered by Cowboys' Jeff Heath

ARLINGTON, Texas — Allen Hurns can't seem to shake the injury bug. The veteran wide receiver saw his season and stint with the Dallas Cowboys ended in January due to a gruesome broken leg that required surgery to repair.

He initially believed he'd get a shot to play out the second and final year of his contract with the team, but was instead released this summer. He found his way back to hometown Miami as one of the newest members of the Dolphins, but his return to Dallas has ended abruptly. Hurns went deep for a pass in the first quarter from quarterback Josh Rosen and was leveled by safety Jeff Heath -- who was going for the interception but instead nearly cut Hurns in half.

The wideout remained down on the field for some time as he was evaluated by the Dolphins medical staff, immediately generating a wave of concern. The good news for now is he was able to eventually walk off under his own power, but has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Injury Update: WR Allen Hurns is out with a concussion.#MIAvsDAL — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 22, 2019

This could've certainly ended much worse for Hurns, but a concussion is still very concerning for his availability going forward. As it stands, the 27-year-old is still trying to find his footing with his new team.