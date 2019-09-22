Dolphins' Allen Hurns being evaluated after brutal hit delivered by Cowboys' Jeff Heath
The veteran wide receiver is being looked at by the medical staff after getting leveled by his former team
ARLINGTON, Texas — Allen Hurns can't seem to shake the injury bug. The veteran wide receiver saw his season and stint with the Dallas Cowboys ended in January due to a gruesome broken leg that required surgery to repair.
He initially believed he'd get a shot to play out the second and final year of his contract with the team, but was instead released this summer. He found his way back to hometown Miami as one of the newest members of the Dolphins, but his return to Dallas has ended abruptly. Hurns went deep for a pass in the first quarter from quarterback Josh Rosen and was leveled by safety Jeff Heath -- who was going for the interception but instead nearly cut Hurns in half.
The wideout remained down on the field for some time as he was evaluated by the Dolphins medical staff, immediately generating a wave of concern. The good news for now is he was able to eventually walk off under his own power, but has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.
This could've certainly ended much worse for Hurns, but a concussion is still very concerning for his availability going forward. As it stands, the 27-year-old is still trying to find his footing with his new team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 preview: Lions at Eagles
Carson Wentz and the Eagles will be shorthanded against an unbeaten Lions team
-
NFL DFS: Picks, SNF lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Raiders at Vikings: Live updates
Kirk Cousins has a chance to put up big numbers against the Raiders' secondary
-
Ravens vs. Chiefs: Live updates
Two of the league's best square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Dolphins at Cowboys: Live updates
There's no reason for you to miss the action with the Dolphins try to shock the world
-
Falcons at Colts: Live updates
The Colts host the Falcons in their first home game without Andrew Luck