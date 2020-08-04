Watch Now: Fitzpatrick Ready To Mentor Tua ( 1:57 )

The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top wideouts for the 2020 NFL season, as Allen Hurns announced on Tuesday that he would be opting out due to concerns centering around the COVID-19 pandemic. Hurns released a statement on Twitter explaining his reasoning, and said that he will continue to support his team and friends across the league as they embark on this unprecedented journey.

"Definitely wasn't an easy decision, but I've decided to opt out the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns wrote. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league whole heartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season. All Love."

Hurns caught 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns during his first season in Miami, and inked a two-year extension with the Dolphins last November. With this news, the door to start opposite of DeVante Parker is wide open for second-year wideout Preston Williams. The former undrafted free agent was recently cleared for football activity after tearing his ACL in 2019, and is ready to step up in Hurns' place.

Before signing with the Dolphins last offseason, Hurns spent 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. In the wild-card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered a gruesome leg injury, which was later classified as a dislocated ankle. The Cowboys were willing to keep Hurns on roster for 2019, but they wanted him back at a lower price. Hurns declined and was released. It ended up being a blessing in disguise, as Hurns was signed by his hometown team.

Hurns went undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2014, and was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught 51 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns, and then built on those numbers in his second season, recording a career-high 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. In all, Hurns has recorded 241 catches for 3,380 yards and 25 touchdowns in 82 career games.

NFL players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the 2020 season. To keep up with who will pass on playing this year, check out CBS Sports' opt-out tracker here.