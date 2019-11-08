Dolphins at Colts prediction: How to watch, stream Week 10 AFC game on CBS, CBS All Access
The Dolphins are looking to build off of their first win of the season, while the Colts look to bounce back after a tough loss
The Dolphins, not the Colts, are the team coming off of a win entering Sunday's AFC showdown between the two teams in Indianapolis. Miami, after starting 0-7, defeated the Jets at home last Sunday to avoid becoming the sixth winless NFL team since 1944.
Indianapolis, after taking an early lead during last Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, fell to the Steelers by two points after Adam Vinatieri shanked his 43-yard, game-winning attempt a week after drilling a 51-yard kick in the Colts' 15-13 win over the visiting Broncos. The Colts, at 5-3, are now looking up at the 6-3 Texans in the AFC South division standings.
Before we breakdown Sunday's big game, here's how you can follow the action.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett's health status is the biggest question heading into Sunday's game. Brissett, who sustained a knee injury during the second quarter of last Sunday's game, was a limited participant during the early portions of this week's practices. Brissett, who took over as the Colts' starting quarterback following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, has a 14:3 touchdown to interception ratio midway through the 2019 season.
While he said that he was encouraged by how Brissett looked during the early portions of the week, Colts head coach Frank Reich was careful not to make any bold predictions about his starting quarterback's likely status for Sunday.
"Jacoby's old school, now. I mean, he's old school," Reich said, via the team's official website. "I mean, you guys know; you saw the year he played and he took a beating and he played every stinkin' snap. So this guy is as tough as they come. But we gotta do the right thing for him and for our team, and we'll just see how it plays out. He's our quarterback, we want him to play, and if he's ready to play, then he'll be the starter."
Reich added that Brian Hoyer, a veteran backup quarterback who threw three touchdowns and an interception against the Steelers, would also see first-team reps in practice leading up to Sunday. Reich also did not rule out the possibility of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who missed last Sunday's game with a calf injury, returning for Sunday's game.
While the Colts try to sort through their injuries, the Dolphins are preparing for both Brissett and Hoyer as they look to win their second game in as many weeks. Miami's defense, after allowing 163 points in their first four games, has allowed 86 points in their last four games. Last Sunday, the Dolphins' defense, led by defensive back Jomal Wiltz (who recorded an interception while also leading Miami with eight tackles), held the Jets to just 18 points and 17 first downs. The Dolphins' defense was complemented was veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went 24 of 36 with three touchdown passes without an interception.
Prediction
While the Dolphins are no longer a push over, the Colts should be able to take care of business against at home. Indianapolis, regardless of who is under center on Sunday, will likely showcase running back Marlon Mack, who is on pace to rush for a career-high 1,358 yards this season. Mack should have a big day against a Dolphins' defense that is currently 31st in the NFL against the run.
