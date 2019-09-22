Dolphins at Cowboys final score: Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott dominate, Robert Quinn has strong debut
The Cowboys were playing with fire initially, but they broke out the ice water in the second half
ARLINGTON, Texas -- This battle had upset written all over it in the first half.
Entering their matchup with the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were 20.5-point favorites to shrug off an opponent that looked every bit like a team tanking to land another top draft pick. The red-hot Cowboys had dismantled two division rivals and looked unstoppable, but appeared to be playing down to their competition this time around. Dallas was able to get pressure on Rosen early, but he consistently escaped their sack attempts, and had an upset in his reach going into halftime.
That all changed in the third quarter when Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper came out of the locker room with their hair on fire, utilizing the success of Ezekiel Elliott on the ground to dissect the Dolphins on the opening second-half drive with surgical precision and never looking back afterwards. The Cowboys rolled from that point on, ending the game with a 31-6 win.
Prescott was a different quarterback in the third and fourth quarter, and it helped that Elliott had 99 yards rushing before the final session began. Cooper had a field day against a secondary that no longer features safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and once the Cowboys stretched the lead -- it was all Miami could do to stop a pass rush that began teeing off on Rosen. Robert Quinn led the way with his first career Cowboys sack and although Taco Charlton got one of his own in their Freaky Friday-esque 2019 team swap, it was Quinn who got the last laugh.
This clash didn't begin how the Cowboys wanted, but it ended just how they hoped it would.
