Dolphins at Cowboys: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 matchup in Dallas

You likely thought it would be a snoozefest for the Dallas Cowboys when they host the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but things just got interesting. The team made two moves on Thursday they feel give them a better chance of landing of the biggest upsets in recent NFL memory -- considering the Cowboys are three-touchdown favorites -- which includes benching veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and finally giving former first-round pick Josh Rosen the nod as starter.

But wait, there's more.

Head coach Brian Flores had one more trick up his sleeve, and that involved claiming defensive end Taco Charlton -- the former first-round pick of the Cowboys who was released on Wednesday -- giving them, at minimum, a meaningful peek into how the offense is run in Dallas by way of Charlton's inside knowledge. It remains to be seen if he'll take the field against his former team with only a Friday walkthrough under his belt but, if he does, the Cowboys offensive line will be waiting for him.

After all, they know him well too, from having worked him over in practice and camp since he entered the NFL in 2017.

This is still very much a game the Cowboys should win, but they don't have any 2019 film on Rosen and the Dolphins will also do their best to show the world they're not tanking (even if they actually are). With the promotion of Rosen and the addition of Charlton, it'll be a game to watch.

