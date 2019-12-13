Dolphins at Giants prediction: How to watch, live stream NFC South battle on CBS, CBS All Access

Let's go ahead and state the obvious here, in that there are other games on the Week 15 slate you could tune into. Yes, the Miami Dolphins visiting the New York Giants won't exactly invoke a sense of euphoria for many NFL fans, and rightfully so, given how the record between the two teams is a combined 5-21, but there's at least one reason you'll want to tune in.

That reason is Eli Manning, who will again start for the Giants with rookie Daniel Jones having been ruled out for the second consecutive week with a high-ankle sprain. Manning returned to the field in Week 14 against the Eagles and although his stat line won't floor you, he didn't play poorly, mostly going quiet in the second half after torching the Philadelphia secondary to start the game. With the Giants defense then allowing 23 unanswered points and a wide-open walk-off touchdown in overtime to lose the game, Manning will now look to raise his career record back to the .500 mark -- currently sitting at 116-117.

This Sunday could be the final time the world sees Manning suiting up for the Giants, and it's in front of his home crowd. You're not going to want to miss this one, as the end of an era approaches.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

It'll be interesting to see what head coach Brian Flores does with former first-round pick Taco Charlton, whom the Dolphins landed following his release from the Cowboys earlier this season. Charlton burst out of the gate quickly in Miami and all seemed well in the relationship, but Charlton was made inactive in Week 14 against the New York Jets despite leading the team in sacks with a tally of five. Flores noted he wanted to try a different gameplan, and so he did, but the Dolphins ended up losing 22-21.

They'll get a mulligan at landing a victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, considering they didn't have to leave the city to face their next opponent -- the Giants.

This won't be a matchup wherein either team can play spoiler to the other, because both are out of playoff contention, but neither has opted to lay down and simply roll into the offseason. The Giants pushed the playoff-thirsty Eagles to the brink last week, and the Dolphins have won three of their last six outings after losing seven straight to start the season. It can't be argued Manning is hoping to go out on top, and especially if he's not-so-secretly auditioning for a starting job elsewhere in 2020.

Flores is determined to push him two games below .500 for his career though, whether Charlton is on the field or not.

Predictions

Give the edge to the Giants in this one, but just barely.

The current line at SportsLine has New York as three-point favorites to down Miami this weekend, but that doesn't mean you should look away, because this is an indication it could go either way. Place your bets accordingly, and be sure to check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com -- including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco -- to help with your betting chances.