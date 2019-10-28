Dolphins at Steelers: Odds, prediction, channel, time, what to watch for on 'Monday Night Football'

Ben Roethlisberger! Josh Rosen! It's the Steelers and the Dolphins, on "Monday Night Football!" OK, so that's not actually what we're getting. Instead, it's Mason Rudolph and Ryan Fitzpatrick going head to head in the Minkah Fitzpatrick revenge game. The Dolphins and Steelers close out Week 8 the week in a game that will be televised on ESPN with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers opened as 14.5-point favorites at home, but that line has since dropped to 14. The over/under was set at 43.5 when it opened and that line has also since dropped -- to 43, per Sportsline.

The Dolphins sent Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in exchange for Pittsburgh's first-round pick earlier this season, but the Steelers are just 2-2 in four games since. That leaves Pittsburgh at just 2-4 coming out of its bye week, meaning this pick could end up being a pretty damn good one.

Miami, of course, is 0-6 and looks very much like the worst team in the NFL. The Dolphins have been outscored by 148 points so far this season, which is 31 more than any other team in the league despite the fact that 30 of the remaining 31 teams have played at least seven games. (The Steelers are the only team that has played six.)

Can the Dolphins get their first win? Will the Steelers thrust themselves back onto the fringes of the AFC playoff race? Let's break things down.

When the Dolphins have the ball

So, Fitzpatrick is back under center. Has he been better than Rosen this season? Well, yeah. But only because Rosen has been more terrible, not because Fitzpatrick himself has been good. Rosen has completed 53 percent of his passes at an average of 5.2 yards per attempt, with one touchdown and five interceptions. Fitz, meanwhile, has a 59 percent completion rate, a 6.8 yards per attempt average, and three touchdowns against five interceptions.

This will shock you, but a team that has gotten this kind of quarterback play has not been good offensively. Miami is averaging just over 10 points per game, last in the NFL. The Dolphins are gaining 259 yards per game, second to last in the NFL. They ranked 31st in overall offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA, heading into Week 8; and they were 31st in pass DVOA and 31st in run DVOA, indicating that there's not just one area of the game where they're struggling.

The Dolphins' offensive line is not good. The team has allowed 24 sacks in six games, and ranks 30th in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Sack Rate, which accounts for down, distance, time, and score. The team ranks dead last in opponent's pressure rate, allowing Fitzpatrick and Rosen to be pressured on nearly 40 percent of their dropbacks. The Dolphins have been slightly better when blocking up the run game, ranking a fantastic (comparatively) 25th in Adjusted Line Yards per carry.

But it's not as though they have gotten strong play from their backs. Mark Walton has emerged as the team's lead back over the past several weeks, springing up from the bottom of the depth chart largely due to the struggles of Kenyan Drake (47 carries for 174 yards) and Kalen Ballage (25 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns). Walton's a fourth-round pick out of the University of Miami who spent last season as the Bengals' No. 3 back before being cut this offseason because he was arrested three times in less than four months.

Is the Steelers defense any good? Yes. They rank ninth in DVOA at Football Outsiders, checking in 10th against the pass and 15th against the run. Fitzpatrick has been a strong addition on the back end. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, and Bud Dupree are doing a pretty good job getting after opposing passers. The Steelers' main issue on defense is that defensive coordinator Keith Butler loves covering slot receivers with linebackers and (occasionally) safeties for some reason. I'm not sure how much that matters against this Miami offense.

When the Steelers have the ball

Rudolph will return from a two-week absence to take his place back under center. Devlin Hodges did an admirable job of quarterbacking the Steelers to a win over the Chargers back in Week 6, doing just enough while not being asked to do all that much after the Steelers forced back-to-back turnovers and staked themselves to a 14-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

With the exception of a sparkling performance against the practically non-existent Bengals defense in Week 5, Rudolph has largely been ordinary in three other appearances this season. Against Cincinnati, Rudolph was 24 of 28 (85.7 percent) for 229 yards (8.2 per attempt) and two scores, good for a 124.6 passer rating. Against the Seahawks, 49ers, and Ravens, he was 39 of 66 (59.1 percent) for 417 yards (6.3 per attempt), five touchdowns, and two picks, good for a 90.3 passer rating.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, this Dolphins defense is just about as bad as its offense, if not worse. Miami ranks 30th in yards allowed per game, 32nd in points allowed per game, 32nd in overall defensive DVOA, 32nd in pass defense DVOA, and 32nd in run defense DVOA.

They are not good at anything on defense. The defensive line ranks 30th in Adjusted Sack Rate, 32nd in pressure rate, and 32nd in Adjusted Line Yards allowed per carry. The secondary ranks 32nd in DVOA against No. 1 receivers, 14th against No. 2 receivers, and 22 against the slot. The linebackers and safeties rank 31st against tight ends and 32nd against running backs.

The Dolphins are 32nd against passes to the left side of the field, 27th against passes over the middle, and 30th against passes to the right. They are 30th against deep passes and 32nd against short passes. The defensive front is 32nd against runs to the left edge, 26th against runs up the middle, and 27th against runs to the right edge.

When I say there is nothing this defense does well, I am not joking. It is a free space in bingo. It is extremely difficult to envision the Dolphins putting up much resistance here, even against an offense working with a backup quarterback.

Whatever the Steelers want to do offensively, it's likely they will be able to do on Monday night. James Conner on the ground? Sure. Jaylen Samuels or Benny Snell working behind him? Probably. JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot or on the perimeter? Yep. Vance McDonald over the middle. You betcha.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 17