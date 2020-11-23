Tua Tagovailoa sustained a sack by Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb in the second half of Sunday's game in Denver and seemed to bend awkwardly on his way to the ground. The rookie was replaced in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick when the Dolphins came out for their second possession of the fourth quarter. Miami was trailing Denver 20-10 at the time of the quarterback switch. Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins on one scoring drive before throwing an end zone interception that sealed Miami's first loss in six games by a score of 20-13.

Tagovailoa, who is 3-0 since replacing Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins' starting quarterback, was listed on the team's injury report throughout the week with a foot injury. It's not currently known if Tagovailoa left the game due to an injury. Prior to leaving the game, Tagovailoa went 11 of 20 for 83 yards that included his first-quarter touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. Miami's offense struggled from there, however, punting on six of its next seven possessions.

Fitzpatrick, who is 8-11 as the Dolphins' starter over the past two years, earned two consecutive wins earlier this season before being replaced by Tagovailoa, who helped the Dolphins improve to 6-3 and take firm control of second place in the AFC East standings. The Dolphins, who fell to 6-4 following Sunday's loss, are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

We'll have more on Tagovailoa's status as soon as more information is available.