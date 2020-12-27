Tua Tagovailoa entered Saturday night's critical contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a chance to prove himself as the Miami Dolphins' unquestioned quarterback amid a playoff push. Instead, he lasted just over three quarters, producing just 94 passing yards on 22 throws before coach Brian Flores benched the first-round draft pick for veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's return to the lineup had an instant impact on Miami's offensive production, with the Dolphins tying the game after several downfield shots from the 38-year-old gunslinger, then taking a lead with just over two minutes to play thanks to a 59-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin.

