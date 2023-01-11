Following the news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being ruled out for their Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game at the second-seeded Buffalo Bills, Miami's chances of victory appeared to drop from slim to almost none: The Bills went from 10.5-point favorites to 13-point favorites shortly after Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's press conference conveying the news.

The increase in point spread aligns with the Dolphins' stark quarterback production between Tagovailoa and his backups, Teddy Bridgewater and seventh round rookie Skylar Thompson. Miami averaged 6.5 yards per play when Tagovailoa started, the highest team yards per play with a starting quarterback this season among passers with 10 or more starts. The Dolphins' figure in that category drops to 5.2 yards per play when Bridgewater or Thompson have started in 2022.

Dolphins by starting QB this season



Tua Tagovailoa Bridgewater/Thompson W-L 8-5 1-3 PPG 25.5 16.3 Yards/Play 6.5* 5.2

* Highest by any starting QB this season (min. 10 starts)

With the Dolphins currently a 13-point underdog, it would mark Miami laying the most points in a playoff game since the 1998 divisional round at the Denver Broncos (+13.5). Dan Marino's Dolphins were pummeled by John Elway's eventual Super Bowl champion Broncos in that contest, 38-3. If the spread climbs to 14, it would be Miami's largest spread as an underdog in a playoff game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bills would be the first team to be favored by 13 or more points in a playoff game since the 2017 Patriots. The eventual AFC champions, were 13.5-point favorites in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, a team they ended up beating 35-14. Buffalo would be the first team other than the Patriots to be favored by 13 or more points in a playoff game since the 2001 Rams against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That upset win ended up being New England's first of six Super Bowl wins with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Favorites of 13+ points in NFL playoffs since 2000 season



Season Favorite Line vs. Opponent 2001 Rams -14 vs Patriots 2007 Patriots -13.5 vs Jaguars 2007 Patriots -14 vs Chargers 2011 Patriots -13.5 vs Broncos 2016 Patriots -16 vs Texans 2017 Patriots -13.5 vs Titans

However in order for the Bills to crack the top five largest playoff point spreads since at least 1952, they'll need to see their line increase at least 2.5 more points. The two biggest spreads were both Super Bowls: 49ers -19 vs. Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX (49-26 win), and Colts -18 vs. Jets in Super Bowl III (16-7 loss).

Largest NFL playoff spreads since at least 1952

Season Favorite Line vs Opponent 1994 49ers -19 vs Chargers 1968 Colts -18 vs Jets 1998 Vikings -16.5 vs Cardinals 2016 Patriots -16 vs Texans 1994 49ers -15.5 vs Bears

If the Dolphins somehow come away with a victory up in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will have to come up with his equivalent to Al Michaels' "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" call during Team USA hockey's run to the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics, because Miami winning would be one of the biggest upsets in a playoff game during the Super Bowl Era.

Largest playoff upsets based on spread in Super Bowl era

Game Underdog Spread Opponent Super Bowl III Jets +18 Colts Super Bowl XXXVI Patriots +14 Rams 1996 Divisional Round Jaguars +14 at Broncos Super Bowl XLII Giants +12.5 Patriots

* Dolphins: 13-point underdog at Bills on Sunday