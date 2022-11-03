The Miami Dolphins wasted no time locking down their newest pass-rusher for the future, as the Dolphins and Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension that includes $63.2 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday morning. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, vice president Brandon Shore and agent Erik Burkhardt constructed this deal over the past two days, per Adam Schefter.

Chubb's new deal can be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, per NFL Media, and the leftover salary from his rookie contract brings the total up to just under $119 million.

The former Denver Broncos pass-rusher was traded to South Beach at the trade deadline Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos also sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami along with Chubb. In eight games played this season, Chubb has recorded 26 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

A former No. 5 overall pick out of N.C. State, Chubb burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 with 12 sacks and 21 QB hits. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording 7.5 sacks, 42 combined tackles and a forced fumble to go along with 19 QB hits in 14 games played.

Chubb's new average annual value of $22 million ranks sixth-highest among pass-rushers in the NFL behind T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, per Over The Cap.