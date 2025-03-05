Bradley Chubb is staying put. The Miami Dolphins and the veteran edge rusher have agreed to a revised contract, keeping him on the team for at least another year, according to Tom Pelissero. The former first-round pick had reportedly hoped to stay in Miami and he gets his wish.

Chubb will be able to earn back his full salary through incentives in the 2025 season, Pelissero adds. The exact details of the deal are not yet known.

The 28-year-old tore his ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon in Week 17 of the 2023 and missed the 2024 season due to the recovery. The injury required five-hour surgery, per the Miami Herald, and Chubb said it was one of the most difficult times in his life.

When he last played in 2023, Chubb had 73 combined tackles with 45 solo tackles, along with 11 sacks. In his six-year career, he has record 256 tackles, 157 solo tackles, 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven pass deflections and one interception. In 2023, he was the NFL's forced fumble co-leader (tying Antoine Winfield Jr.)

Chubb, who joined the Dolphins in 2022, began his career with the Denver Broncos and played there from 2018 to 2022 with two Pro Bowl seasons.