The Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson for months, and this week, the Houston Chronicle reported they entered into "serious negotiations" with the Texans regarding the Pro Bowl quarterback, with both sides intent on finalizing a deal before the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. Asked Friday to confirm the report, Dolphins coach Brian Flores sidestepped the question, declining to deny talks have occurred but briefly reiterating support for Tua Tagovailoa, the team's current QB.

"You know I don't really get into rumors," Flores said when asked if there's truth to the Dolphins negotiating with Houston. "Tua's our quarterback. We're happy with our quarterback situation, and I'll leave it at that. Which, you know, I've said multiple times."

Flores is right in that he's been consistent with his messaging. In September, prior to the start of the season, the third-year coach repeatedly refused to acknowledge rumors of a potential Watson trade while committing publicly to Tagovailoa. At one point, as NFL Media reported at the time, he even endorsed Tagovailoa in front of both players and staff.

But Flores has also been consistent in declining to confirm or deny the club's reported interest in Watson. While no trade appears imminent, with Watson still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct, the Chronicle indicated this week that Miami reignited trade talks with Houston after its loss to the Jaguars on Sunday -- the team's fifth straight defeat.

The Texans have reportedly been seeking at least three first-round draft picks, plus a collection of other picks, in exchange for the 26-year-old Watson, who's been inactive all year. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, just returned from injury and is only one year removed from going No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft, but has struggled to stand out in the Dolphins' lackluster offense.

