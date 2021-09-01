No team has been more strongly linked to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in recent days than the Dolphins, even as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports Houston is unlikely to find a serious trade partner while the Pro Bowler faces 22 civil lawsuits. On Wednesday, Brian Flores attempted to quell talks that Miami is looking to replace current starter Tua Tagovailoa. A day after he reportedly endorsed the second-year signal-caller in front of the team, the coach reiterated to reporters that Tua is "our quarterback" and that the Dolphins are "pleased" with his development entering 2021.

"I don't get into conversations I have with the team (and) players, (as) those conversations are private," Flores said when asked about Tuesday's reported meeting to affirm Tagovailoa as QB1. "I will say that Tua is our quarterback. I think he's had a good training camp, I think he's made a lot of progress, I think he's made a lot of improvement, and we're pleased with where he is. And he's going about his preparation for New England the way he should be. And that's where we are as a team."

Asked later if it's especially important for QBs to know they have the full support of their team, Flores said he thinks it's important for any player to feel supported, rerouting the focus from the QB position.

In other words, this remains somewhat of a delicate situation, even if Flores and Co. are serious about embracing Tagovailoa as the starter entering 2021. As ESPN reported Tuesday, the Dolphins expressing belief in Tagovailoa, their top draft pick a year ago; and seriously exploring a potential upgrade like Watson are not mutually exclusive. At this time, Miami is prepared -- publicly and privately, it seems -- to enter the new year with Tagovailoa under center as a first-time full-time starter. But that doesn't mean the team hasn't checked in on Watson, as Yahoo! Sports previously reported, or isn't still interested in replacing the former Alabama star down the road.

For now, all signs point toward Tagovailoa indeed starting on Sept. 12 in Week 1 against the Patriots.

