Some changes might be made by the Miami Dolphins on the offensive front, and as early as this week, as they ready to take on the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa now nursing a rib injury that Flores lists as day-to-day, even if the former first-round pick is able to take the field on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, it's a foregone conclusion he won't be 100 percent -- protecting him from pass rushers being that much more paramount. To that end, a shuffle on the offensive line is potentially in play.

The Dolphins are reportedly expected to push rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg into the left guard position, which would send Solomon Kindley to the role of backup, per the Miami Herald. Kindley started the first two games at left guard for Flores, but allowed four hurries/four QB pressures en route to a 31.8 grade as a pass blocker in Week 2, per PFF, and didn't fare much better at blocking the run in in the Dolphins 35-0 blowout loss to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

Eichenberg started in Week 1 at left tackle due to Austin Jackson being ramped up from the COVID/reserve list at the time.

Flores also reportedly considered moving Jackson to left guard instead, and then sliding right guard Robert Hunt out to right tackle -- using Eichenberg as depth at right tackle while right tackle Jesse Davis shifted to left guard. As it stands, on Wednesday, nothing is written in stone and everything remains an option for Flores and a Dolphins team trying to recover from a thrashing at the hands of the Bills that saw Buffalo land a total of six sacks on the evening, ending Tagovailoa's day early in the process; and preparing to face a 2-0 Raiders team that is interested in dishing out the same type of punishment.

