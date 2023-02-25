It wasn't that long ago that then-UConn cornerback Byron Jones lit up the NFL Combine, testing as one of the best athletes in NFL history while setting a new world record for the long jump and propelling himself up draft boards and eventually into the first round. Jones was selected at No. 27 overall by the Dallas Cowboys, and after slow start to his career while switching back and forth between corner and safety, Jones eventually blossomed into a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro at corner.

Jones then signed a big-money free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, but after teaming with Xavien Howard to form one of the league's top cornerback duos, he saw his career derailed by injuries. Today, Jones said on Saturday afternoon, he can no longer run or jump due to the injuries he sustained playing the game.

Jones revealed that information in response to a tweet from the NFL's official account, which hyped up his aforementioned performance at the 2015 NFL Combine. In his tweet, Jones also cautioned players to consult independent doctors about their treatment for injuries, rather than listening to team doctors.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you," Jones wrote. "If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Jones sat out the entire 2022 season after offseason surgery to address ankle and Achilles issues, and has also dealt with knee issues in the past. He spent the whole year on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and based on his tweet, it appears that his time both with the Dolphins and in the NFL is likely over.

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," Jones said. "In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Jones has two years remaining on the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with Miami in 2020, but the Dolphins can release him this offseason and save between $3.6 million and $13.6 against the cap, depending on the timing of his release.