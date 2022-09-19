Happy Monday, all. Another weekend has ended, but we have two more NFL games tonight to wrap up what's already been a wild Week 2! Here's The Football Five to get you caught up:

The Football Five 🏈

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

TUA TAGOVAILOA AND THE MIAMI DOLPHINS...

When the Miami Dolphins added Tyreek Hill and bolstered their offensive line this offseason, the only piece of the puzzle left was the play of Tua Tagovailoa. It's starting to look like the puzzle has been solved.

Tagovailoa tossed six touchdowns -- tied for the most in Dolphins history -- as Miami pulled off a historic comeback, beating the Ravens, 42-38.

The Dolphins became the fifth team since 1950 to win on the road after trailing 21-plus points entering the fourth quarter , and the first since 2003. It's also the largest fourth-quarter deficit the Dolphins have ever overcome.



in 1989. Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first pair of teammates in NFL history with 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same game.



Tagovailoa now has four career completions on throws at least 40 yards downfield. Two of them came Sunday -- to Hill -- in the fourth quarter. Both went for touchdowns. The Dolphins won't always plan to fall way behind, have their defense struggle, throw 50 passes and run the ball just 18 times. But a win is a win.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO KYLER MURRAY AND THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

If Tagovailoa showed what he can do with a terrific supporting cast, Murray showed what he can do all by himself. The Cardinals star sparked a magnificent comeback, and his defense finished things off in a miraculous 29-23 overtime win over the Raiders.

Murray led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He ran in an incredible two-point conversion on the first one and later ran for a 3-yard touchdown as time expired to get Arizona within 23-21. He then threw a perfect pass to A.J. Green to convert the two-point conversion.

to convert the two-point conversion. In overtime, after Arizona turned it over on downs, Byron Murphy scooped up a Hunter Renfrow fumble and ran it back 62 yards for a touchdown.

scooped up a fumble and The 20-point blown lead is the largest in Raiders history.

Remember, this is a Cardinals team missing DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, among others, and James Conner left with an ankle injury. Murray is one of the few players who can absolutely take over with both his arm and his legs, and when the Cardinals needed it most, he did just that.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

Getty Images

THE CLEVELAND BROWNS

Entering Sunday, NFL teams had won 2,229 consecutive games when leading by at least 13 points in the final two minutes.

Two-thousand, two-hundred and twenty-nine.

That streak is no more, thanks to the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland gave up 13 points in the final 1:21 as the Jets came storming back for a shocking 31-30 victory.

Our NFL expert John Breech broke down a jaw-dropping six mistakes Cleveland made over the final two minutes:

With 1:55 left, Nick Chubb could have gone down or out of bounds before the goal-line, and Cleveland could have kneeled things out. Instead, he scored to put Cleveland up 30-17.

could have gone down or out of bounds before the goal-line, and Cleveland could have kneeled things out. Instead, he scored to put Cleveland up 30-17. Cade York missed the extra point.

missed the extra point. The Browns completely blew coverage on a 66-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis . The extra point made it 30-24.

to . The extra point made it 30-24. Cleveland botched its onside kick duties and Justin Hardee recovered.

recovered. On 3rd-and-10, Garrett Wilson scored the game-tying touchdown, and the extra point put New York ahead.

scored the game-tying touchdown, and the extra point put New York ahead. Jacoby Brissett threw a game-sealing interception.

The Browns "earned" a D for their efforts in John's Week 2 grades. That might be a little generous.

Aces win WNBA Championship over Sun 🏀

Getty Images

Commissioner's Cup? Check. Regular-season MVP? Check. WNBA champions? Check.

The Aces capped off a dominant season with the franchise's first WNBA title after beating the Sun, 78-71, in Game 4.

Chelsea Gray had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds and won Finals MVP

had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds and Regular-season MVP A'ja Wilson had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Las Vegas finished the game on an 8-0 run.

Alyssa Thomas had the second triple-double in WNBA Finals history -- the first was hers in Game 3 -- but it wasn't enough for Connecticut.

For all of our WNBA expert Jack Maloney's takeaways, click here.

Aaron Judge crushes 58th, 59th home runs, pulls within reach of Triple Crown ⚾

USATSI

The saying goes, "You can't stop him. You can only hope to contain him." With Aaron Judge, you can't even do that

The Yankees star hit two more home runs on Sunday to bring his season total to 59 in a 12-8 win over the Brewers.

Judge is now two home runs shy of tying Roger Maris' 61 in 1961 for most in a season in AL history .

. Judge's 11 multi-home run games is tied for most in a season ( Hank Greenberg in 1938, Sammy Sosa in 1998).

( in 1938, 1998). Judge is now on pace to hit 65 home runs this season would be tied for fourth-most all-time.

It's hard to overstate just how incredible Judge has been, but his home runs have overshadowed something arguably more impressive: He's right in the AL Triple Crown race, too.

.316 average: only behind Luis Arraez (.317) and Xander Bogaerts (.316) for the league lead.

only behind (.317) and (.316) for the league lead. 59 home runs: 22 more than Yordan Alvarez.

22 more than 127 RBI: 15 more than Jose Ramírez.

College football roundup: Another top team falls; Herm Edwards out at ASU 😲

USATSI

There's never a dull week in college football. We'll start on the field, where the most notable result was No. 24 Texas A&M beating No. 13 Miami, 17-9. The Aggies were coming off a home loss to Appalachian State, but behind a stout defense and a new starting quarterback in Max Johnson, they got back on track. Miami received an F in college football reporter Barrett Sallee's grades.

Elsewhere...

What we're watching Monday 📺

🏈 Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN 2

🏈 Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. on ABC