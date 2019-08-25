Dolphins coach Brian Flores wavering on QB decision, says it 'could go either way'
Ryan Fitzpatrick has been in the lead throughout camp but Josh Rosen may be pushing for the job
The quarterback battle has been the big story coming out of Miami Dolphins camp for most of the offseason. The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick as a veteran placeholder option in free agency, then swung a trade to land former top-10 pick Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals on draft day.
The veteran has been the so-called leader in the clubhouse for the starting job throughout the offseason, but despite recent protestations, it appears Dolphins coach Brian Flores has begun to waver at least a bit on that decision. The latest sign of said wavering came after Miami's latest preseason game.
"This could go either way," Flores said, per the Miami Herald. "I think they're both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff."
Fitzpatrick has played with the first team throughout the preseason, but trails Rosen in completion percentage and yards per attempt during their time on the field, and Rosen has led the team on more touchdown drives (three to one).
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Comp %
|Yards
|YPA
|TD
|INT
|QB Rtg
|Fitzpatrick
|17
|32
|53.1%
|166
|5.19
|1
|0
|78.4
|Rosen
|28
|45
|62.2%
|352
|7.82
|0
|1
|77.3
If all else is equal for the Dolphins, it just makes far more sense for them to go with Rosen under center. There's almost no chance Fitzpatrick will be around for the next winning Dolphins season, and Miami should get all the information it can about exactly how good Rosen is before they decide whether or not they need to take a quarterback in next year's draft.
