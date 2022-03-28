Every offseason, we see some shocking rumors floating around the NFL and one of the craziest rumors of the 2022 offseason starting floating around last week when a reporter in Boston insinuated that Tom Brady might try to force a trade to the Miami Dolphins.

The reporter, Dale Arnold, was the first to break the news of Brady signing with the Buccaneers in 2020, so the fact that he was speculating that Brady might end up with the Dolphins definitely raised some eyebrows. However, you probably shouldn't go out and buy yourself a Brady Dolphins' jersey just yet, because it's looking like there's basically no chance that Brady will end up in Miami.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the Brady rumors on Monday and he emphatically shot them down by calling it "fake news."

"Tom Brady? On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That has not been in the conversation [about him coming to Miami]," McDaniel told reporters at the NFL'a annual league meeting. "I think that's what you call fake news."

Although Brady won't be the starting quarterback in Miami this season, McDaniel knows who will be under center and that player is Tua Tagovailoa.

Some questions came up about who the starter was going to be be after the newly signed Teddy Bridgewater gave a vague answer when he was asked if he had been signed to serve as the starter or as Tua's backup.

"Honestly, man, that's a conversation I'd rather keep in-house," Bridgewater said on March 21, via PFT. "It's a unique opportunity for me, for this organization and I'm happy that I could be a part of it this season. I'm going to be the best version of Teddy that I can be, helping the way that I know how to help, being genuine and still giving my all to this game."

Assuming Tua is healthy to start the season, Bridgewater will be holding the clipboard as his backup in Week 1. McDaniel said he's talked with both guys and they both know the situation.

"Both players have been explicitly explained their expectations [and roles]," McDaniel said Monday, via the Miami Herald. "Moving forward, we're very excited to have Teddy a part of the process."

Adding a veteran backup definitely makes sense for the Dolphins. For one, Tua has been battling injuries for most of his career and if he gets injured again in 2022, Bridgewater will be ready to take over. Also, the Dolphins are handing Tua a loaded offense that now includes Tyreek Hill and if he can't take advantage of that through the first few weeks of the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bridgewater get a chance to jumpstart things.

As for Tua and McDaniel, the first-year coach said that his relationship with his new quarterback is off to a good start.

"We've both been very honest and candid with each other," McDaniel said. "That's been a fun process. It's a lot of buildup. But you have to wait, until we're allowed to talk football. Once that starts on April 4, the equity we've built up with trust and mutual respect can pay dividends with the work."

Not only have the Dolphins added Hill to their offense this offseason, but they also signed the best left tackle in free agency (Terron Armstead), along with several other offensive weapons, including Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Cedrick Wilson.