Dolphins coach won't name starting quarterback yet, wants to see Ryan Fitzpatrick with first team

Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins' third preseason game, a move which appeared to indicate he would be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Brian Flores has something else up his sleeve.

"I would say we're going into every game trying to evaluate every player on the team," Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "I know this is the third preseason game, and the thought is this is the dress rehearsal for regular season game No. 1. In a lot of ways, it is that. But every game is important to me."

Flores wanted to give Fitzpatrick an opportunity with the first team, similar to the chance he gave Josh Rosen last week in the second preseason game. Rosen worked with the ones throughout the week of practice and started last week's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 10 for 18 for 102 yards in a half of play, leading the Dolphins to two field goals.

Fitzpatrick went just 3 of 9 for 20 yards, but was back with the first team after the game. Flores is giving Fitzpatrick the opportunity to play with the first team this week to see if he can outperform Rosen, and "potentially" name the quarterback after Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Finding his starting quarterback will be the one who can put points in the board, according to Flores. Rosen still has some work to do, but he's not out of the mix.

"I think he has to continue to improve in the things he's done well, and the things he hasn't done well. We need to see improvements," Flores said. "He can't take as many sacks as he's taken in practice and in games. He's got to step up in the pocket. He's got to have command of the offense. And I think those things are very important at this position. He's got to get the ball out quicker. He has to do all those things."