Dolphins continue to clean house, will release 3-time Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey

The Dolphins' ongoing rebuilding effort continues apace. The latest: Three-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey has asked to be released and the organization is going to oblige him, reports Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

A quick recap: When Pouncey's departure is official, he'll follow Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Julius Thomas and Lawrence Timmons out the door. "I gave this city everything I had," Pouncey said. "I'm heartbroken."

Releasing Pouncey leaves behind $2M in dead cap to the #Dolphins, clearing $7M in space. https://t.co/ksURmus0Wp — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2018

Pouncey, who signed a five-year, $44.8 million deal in April 2015, was set to earn $7.98 million in base salary in 2018. He told Schad that the Dolphins wanted him to take a pay cut and he declined.

Mike Pouncey: "At the end of the day I’m a Miami Dolphin for life. I think it was awesome. I had a hell of a ride here. We’ll see what the next chapter is." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 15, 2018

Now he'll be free to sell his wares to the highest bidder. The good news is that the 49ers just gave center Weston Richburg a five-year, $47.5 million contract, which means there is likely a market for Pouncey too. A first-round pick in 2011, Pouncey can also play guard. There were conversations about the Steelers drafting him a year after they took his twin brother, but they're set along the interior line. But the Giants, Broncos, Seahawks and 49ers are all possible landing spots.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins remain an enigma.

The team has signed wide receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, traded for defense end Robert Quinn, restructured quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract, but the roster remains chock full of holes. In fact, you can make the case that, from the perspective of mid-March, anyway, that the Dolphins are the worst team in the AFC East.